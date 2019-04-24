USAF B1-B bombers back in the air after month-long safety inspection

The U.S. Air Force fleet of B-1B Lancer bombers began returning to the air this week after a month-long grounding for safety inspections. Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Flights of the U.S. Air Force fleet of 62 B-1B Lancer bombers resumed after a nearly month-long stand-down for safety inspections, the Air Force announced.

A precautionary halt to flights, and an all-inclusive inspection of each plane's egress system, which includes all methods of airmen departing a plane, was ordered on March 28.

The Air Force Global Strike Command said Tuesday that individual planes will return to the air as inspections and maintenance are completed.

The order came after potentially fleet-wide issues regarding the planes' drogue parachutes were identified. A parachute on an ejection seat was found to be incorrectly installed, prompting the call for inspections.

"We are proud of the tremendous efforts of our maintainers and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians in identifying, inspecting, and remediating any potential issues with the B-1B egress system," said Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr., commander of the 8th Air Force. "The aircraft are still safe to fly and we are confident that this stand-down has resulted in increased safety within the B-1B fleet."