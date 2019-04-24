Lockheed Martin awarded $117.1M contract for F-35 parts

The Defense Department announced a $117.1 million contract with Lockheed Martin on Tuesday to provide spare parts for the F-35s of the U.S. Air Force and Marines. Photo by 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron/U.S. Air Force

April 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received a $117.1 million contract modification for a variety of spares for the F-35 fighter planes of the U.S. Air Force and Marines.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Defense Department, covers air vehicle initial spares, including a deployment spares package, afloat spares package, and associated consumables to support air vehicle delivery schedules.

Most of the work will be conducted at Lockheed's Fort Worth, Texas, facility, with the rest performed at locations across the United States and United Kingdom.

Work is expected to be finished by August 2023.

The new contract comes after the company last week announced that it negotiated new long-term logistics and repair contracts with F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft suppliers, based on performance-based logistics and master repair agreements, to improve capacity, reduce costs and enhance supply availability.

Lockheed's contracts are with BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman and Collins Elbit Vision Systems. The master repair agreements cover contracts with 12 separate suppliers, including Honeywell, General Electric and Eaton.