Lockheed awarded $362.7M for Army's multiple launch rocket systems

As many as 12 surface-to-surface rockets and two Army tactical missiles can be fired in less than a minute, from M270 launchers. Photo courtesy U.S. Army/Flckr

April 23 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $362.7 million contract to supply the U.S. Army with multiple launch rocket systems.

The contract comprises M270A0 to M270A2 launchers as well as a M270A2 flyaway package kit, M270A2 authorized stockage list kits, M270A2 production line spares kits, the Defense Department announced Monday. Also provided will be production line restart costs, improvements to launcher mechanical system test stand upgrade services, proposal costs, and over and above repair services.

Work will be performed at Lockheed's plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, as well as Camden, Ariz., and New Boston, Texas. The estimated completion date is Nov. 30, 2022.

Army fiscal 2019 other procurement in the amount of $177.7 million were obligated at the time of the award. Bids were solicited online with only one from Lockheed received.

Last December, the General Service Administration published a proposed contract action with Lockheed Martin that will include a 12-month base and seven option years for up to 385 MLRS M270A2, the latest model. This contract action will extend the operational life of the MLRS Launcher to 2050 by addressing obsolescence issues.

The multiple launch systems are highly mobile and can be operated by a three-member crew. As many as 12 surface-to-surface rockets and two Army Tactical Missile System missiles can be fired in less than a minute, according to Lockheed.

They were used in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1990 to 1991.

In 2002, the Army began converting the fleet to M270A1 from existing M270s. They appear identical to the older versions incorporate an improved fire control system and an improved launcher mechanical System. M270A1 launchers also feature improved survivability, reduced operating cost, increased munition options and GPS navigation.