Boeing receives contract modification for Standoff Land Attack Missiles

Airmen load an AGM-84K SLAM-ER missile on a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Kofonow/U.S. Navy

April 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a contract modification for Standoff Land Attack Missiles to support Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Defense announced the $30.14 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract Tuesday.

The initial $64 million contract in April 2018 enabled Boeing to "restart" its AGM-84 Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response production line and expand the production process. The modification allows for the redesign of obsolete parts, analysis and test planning for the weapon system.

Work on the contract was expected to occur in St. Louis, Mo., Indianapolis, Melbourne, Fla., and other locations throughout the United States.

The Pentagon said the contract was expected to be completed in July.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Boeing at time of award from foreign military sales funds, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The AGM-84 SLAM-ER is a precision-guided, air-launched cruise missile that uses GPS and infrared imaging to attack land and sea targets in medium and long range. They can be launched from a number of aircraft, including the F/A-18 Hornet, F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-3C Orion and F-15E Strike Eagle.