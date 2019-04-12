Trending Stories

1 dead, 3 hurt in gunfire after Nipsey Hussle memorial in LA
Mayor Bill De Blasio bans New York City from using single-use plastics
Disney+ to debut Nov. 12, will cost $6.99 a month
U.S. sanctions Lebanese network for laundering drug money, aiding Hezbollah
Appeals court stays execution of Alabama death row inmate

President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House

Alligator invades Florida resident's screen porch
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi to name unborn child Angelo
South Korea ban on Fukushima seafood divides Seoul, Tokyo
Saab awarded $18M to supply Australian Army with M4 weapons system
New microscopy method promises better picture of deep brain activity
 
