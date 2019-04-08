Rheinmetall manufactures the 155mm artillery round for Germany. Photo by Rheinmetall

April 8 (UPI) -- Rheinmetall was awarded a $122.8 million contract to supply Germany's Bundeswehr with artillery shells for five years.

The contract will include 32,000 rounds of ammunition with an option of 11,000 more worth $41.7 million, the German-based company announced Monday.

Delivery is scheduled to begin later this year.

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition will manufacture the 155mm DM-121 artillery ammunition in Unterlub.

The company previously delivered 30,000 shells in 2009.

The ammunition can attain a range of up to 18.6 miles when fired from the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer and land 85 percent of the time within an area the size of a soccer field.

The explosive round also can be used in training operations and field exercises.

"The insensitive explosive not only produces a devastating effect on and in the target, but also protects friendly forces if the ammunition is hit by hostile fire or exposed to other forms of mechanical stress, etc.," the company said.

The DM121 is capable of penetrating a wall of reinforced concrete several feet deep before detonating on the opposite side.

It is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 46 degrees F to 145 degrees F.

