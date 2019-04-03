The Military Sealift Command's oiler tanker Yukon prepares for a replenishment-at-sea with USS Kitty Hawk in a turbulent western Pacific Ocean on in August 2004. Photo by Photographer's Mate 2nd Class William H. Ramsey/U.S. Navy

April 3 (UPI) -- Vigor Marine was awarded a $14.7 million contract for regular overhaul dry docking of the Yukon, a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler for the U.S. Navy.

During an 81-calendar day shipyard availability, work will include include general services, miscellaneous steel repair, starboard main engine 12K overhaul, various pump overhauls, lifeboats davit repair and maintenance, tank preservation, air compressor groom, steel replacement on level doors, flight deck non-skid renewal and tank deck overhead preservation, the Defense Department announced Tuesday.

With options, the total contract value of the contract is $16.9 million.

The oilers provide replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea and jet fuel for aircraft assigned to aircraft carriers.

Work is expected to begin on April 2 and is expected to be completed by July 15 at the company's facility in Portland, Ore.

Navy fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14.7 million have been obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Yukon, designated as T-AO 202 and operated by the Military Sealift Command, is the 13th ship in a class of 15 replenishment oilers, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Yukon's keel was laid at Avondale Shipyard, Inc., in New Orleans, La., in 1991, and launched two years later, according to Navy Site.

As part of the Sixth Fleet in the Pacific, the ship entered non-commissioned U.S. Navy service under the control of the Military Sealift Command with a crew 82 civilians and 21 Navy.

The Yukon has been involved in collisions.

In February 2000, it collided with a smaller civilian cargo ship while entering the port of Dubai in the Persian Gulf.

Five months later, the Yukon collided with the amphibious transport dock USS Denver during an underway replenishment about 180 nautical miles west of Hawaii. No one on either ship was injured, and there were no fuel leaks, but Yukon suffered major damage. The investigation into the accident found Denver responsible. Yukon returned to service in January 2001.

In 2012, Yukon collided with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex after Essex sustained an apparent steering malfunction upon approach for an underway replenishment. There were no injuries and no loss of fuel and both vessels were able to continue to San Diego, Calif.