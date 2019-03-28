Sierra Nevada Corp. received a $130 million contract for logistics support for the Precision Strike Package on the U.S. Air Force's AC-130 aircraft. Photo courtesy of U.S.Air Force

March 28 (UPI) -- Sierra Nevada Corp. was awarded a $317 million contract for logistics support of armaments on the AC-130 attack aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

The contract, announced this week, covers logistics support for the Precision Strike Package aboard the AC-130W and AC-130J.

The munitions package includes a trainable 30-millimeter cannon, electro-optical and infrared sensors, special operations forces-specific communications equipment, and an integrated fire control and mission management system

Work on the contract will be performed at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico and Hurlburt Field, Fla., with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2026.

The aircraft is based on the C-130H cargo plane and is modified to serve as an aerial gunship.

The aircraft features improved navigation, threat detection, countermeasures, and communication suites, and all are equipped with the Precision Strike Package. The modifications provide direct fire to support ground troops, making the plane suitable for close air support and urban operations.