March 28 (UPI) -- The USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport dock ship, will undergo 12 months of upgrades starting in July, according to BAE Systems.

The work will be performed at the company's shipyard in San Diego, BAE said in a press release on Wednesday.

Last week, the Navy announced the $41.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for the work from fiscal 2019 selected restricted availability. With options the contract is worth $48.4 million.

Work will include maintenance, modernization and repair of the 684-foot Anchorage.

The ship, which is named after Alaska's largest city, was commissioned in May 2013.

The Anchorage arrived at its home port of San Diego on March 1 after an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Horn of Africa regions.

Anchorage is part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group with the Seventh Fleet.

Eleven of San Antonio-class ships are in operation and two are under construction. They are all named after U.S. cities except the John P. Murtha and the future Richard M. McCool.

The ships are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. They support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations, according to the U.S. Navy.