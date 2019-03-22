BAE nabs $41.8M for work on USS Anchorage

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair received a $41.8 million contract for upgrades and repair of the transport dock ship USS Anchorage. Photo by MCS2 William Phillips/U.S. Navy

March 22 (UPI) -- BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair received a $41.8 million contract for maintenance and repair of the transport dock ship USS Anchorage.

The contract, announced on Thursday by the Defense Department, calls for "completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization" of the vessel, whose home is San Diego.

The vessel is part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, which includes the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage, and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore.

The Group has carried embarked commands including the "Blackjacks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, Assault Craft Unit 5, Naval Beach Group 1, Beachmaster Unit 1, Fleet Surgical Team 3, and Tactical Air Control Squadron 11.

It recently completed an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Horn of Africa regions, arriving in San Diego on March 1. Over 4,500 Navy and Marines personnel conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation exercises during the deployment.

The contract announced on Thursday calls for work on the USS Anchorage to be completed by July 2020. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is the contracting agent.