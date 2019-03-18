State Department approves sale of assault amphibious vehicles to Spain

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Friday that the Spanish Defense Ministry was cleared to purchase 11 rebuilt assault amphibious vehicles from U.S. contractors. Photo by LCpl. Immanuel Johnson/U.S. Marine Corps

March 18 (UPI) -- The State Department approved the $107 million sale of assault amphibious vehicles to Spain, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

The Spanish military seeks to purchase 11 rebuilt assault amphibious vehicles and related equipment including repair parts, tools, test equipment and training to complement the 19 it currently operates.

The sale will "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the DSCA said in a press release on Friday.

The fully-tracked vehicles, nicknamed the "amtrack," is used to land surface assault forces and their equipment from assault ships during amphibious operations and to conduct mechanized operations and related combat support.

While the sale has not been formally concluded, the DSCA, an agency of the Defense Department, said in a statement the principal contractor is expected to be BAE Systems in York, Pa., and Anniston, Ala.