The "plug-and-fight" architecture of Northrop Grumman's IAMD BCS combines data from sensors and multiple information sources to accomplish simulated engagements of real and simulated targets. Illustration courtesy Northrop Grumman

March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a $713 million contract to provide a missile system for Poland as the United States considers setting up a major military base in the former Communist nation.

The contract is for the first phase of Poland's Wisla Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, Northrop Gumman said in news releases Wednesday. Patriots are deployed in the system.

Northrop Grumman will manufacture IBCS engagement operations centers and integrated fire control network relays and deliver IBCS net-enabled command and control for four firing units, which will then be transported by Polish Jelcz vehicles.

In a separate announcement by the Department of Defense, Northrop Grumman was awarded a $394.4 million contract to build two complete battery sets. Fiscal 2019 foreign military sales funds in the full amount were obligated at the time of the award.

The missile system is produced at the company's plant in Huntsville, Ala. Work on the battery sets has an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026.

The IBCS's air command-and-control system helps air and missile defenders quickly make quick decisions and adapt to changing battlefield conditions.

"Poland is taking a leadership role in today's complex threat environment by selecting IBCS over legacy stove-piped systems that were designed decades ago for a much different threat profile," said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems for Northrop Grumman. "IBCS is the future of multidomain operations and with it, Poland will have a state-of-the-art system to modernize its integrated air and missile defense capabilities."

Northrop Grumman successfully tested the system at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., last September.

During the live air test, IBCS combined data from sensors and other sources in simulated engagements of live and digital fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile targets. Fighter aircraft, including the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the C-12 turboprop, were used as targets for the simulated engagements at White Sands.

The State Department in November 2017 approved the Foreign Military Sale to Poland for the system at an estimated cost of $10.5 billion and notified Congress of the possible sale.

Poland in March 2018 signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the U.S. government to purchase IBCS and became the first international partner country to acquire this advanced capability. These capabilities are consistent with the U.S. Army.

The United States is considering increasing its military presence in Poland.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood is in Warsaw this week to discuss the proposed base,

During a meeting in 2017 with President Donald Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda has suggested naming the site "Fort Trump."

"Northrop Grumman continues to work closely with the Polish Ministry of National Defense and Polish industry toward a comprehensive offset program that meets the program goals and requirements," said Tarik Reyes, vice president, business development, missile defense and protective systems for Northrop Grumman.

The other prime contractors on the system are Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin.

The Polish system will incorporate Lockheed's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles.

Last September, Raytheon received a $1.5 billion contract for foreign military sales to build the Patriot missiles.

The Patriot is an advanced long range air defense missile system designed to destroy incoming enemy aircraft and missiles.