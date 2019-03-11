March 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Sierra Nevada a $23.7 million contract to permanently install an airborne mission networking program on the MC-130J Commando II refueling tankers.

In the contract modification, Sierra Nevada will provide additional hardware and labor necessary to support the AbMN program through flight test for the tankers used by Air Force Special Operations Command.

The total contract for the project is $68 million. In 2017, the company was awarded a $41 million contract to design, engineer and test a new AbMN program.

For the Air Force, MC-130 primarily at night flies clandestine refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft. Its secondary mission is the airdrop of leaflets.

The aircraft have a range of 3,000 miles.

Work, which will be completed at Sierra Nevada's plant in Sparks, is expected to be complete by Nov. 16, 2021.

Air Force fiscal year 2018 funds in the amount of $12.3 million and fiscal year 2019 in the amount of $11.4 million are being obligated at the time of the award.

Sierra Nevada, a privately held company, provides electronic systems provider and systems integrator specializing in microsatellites, telemedicine and commercial orbital transportation services.