March 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force awarded S&K Engineering & Research an $18.6 million contract for a system that provides maintenance and inventory data for aircraft.

The work is for the pods and integration for the Reliability, Availability and Maintainability Logistics Engineering Support System, or RAMPOD.

A pod is a device externally mounted on a fixed-wing or rotary-winged aircraft that provides maintenance data collection.

RAPOD, which was developed in 1982, is being used by the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine units, as well as foreign customers, according to S&K. RAMPOD became an official Air Force system of record for pods in 2000.

S&K Global Solutions is primarily responsible for the logistical and help desk support. And partner Air Logistics and Engineering provides the software, database/systems administration and financial compliance tracking.

Parent S&K Technologies, which was founded in 1999, is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana.

Work will be performed at its plant in Montana and is expected to be complete by March 2022.

Air Force fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6.5 million are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.