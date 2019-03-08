Lockheed tapped for sustainment on U.S., foreign H-60 helicoptors

Soldiers fast-rope from a UH-60 Black Hawk during exercises at Hurlburt Field, Fla. File Photo by Senior Airman Logan Carlson/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. received a $23.8 million contract for comprehensive work on the H-60 helicopter, the Defense Department announced.

The contract, revealed on Thursday, covers engineering, logistics, tooling management support and technical data services for sustainment, operation, maintenance, and training in support of all domestic and foreign H-60 variants.

The versatile aircraft, named the Black Hawk and designed beginning in 1976 by the Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., is a four-bladed, twin-engine, medium-lift utility helicopter.

Its numerous variants have seen combat service with the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard in Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and other areas. The helicopters have also been sold, in new or used condition, to several countries' defense ministries.

The majority of work specified in Thursday's announcement will be performed at Lockheed Martin's facilities in Oswego, N.Y., and Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting agent.