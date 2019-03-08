U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, L, introduces Vice President Mike Pence at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Dec. 18, 2018. Wilson announced her resignation on Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson announced her resignation in a Twitter message on Friday.

In the brief tweet, Wilson wrote that she will accept the position of president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents unanimously approved a decision on Friday to name Wilson the sole finalist for the position.

"Secretary Wilson is a unique candidate with her background of academic and government service," said Regent Steve Hicks at a meeting of the Board of Regents.

Wilson previously worked at the National Security Council and the U.S. Mission to NATO, as well as in the U.S. Congress from 1998 to 2009 as a representative from New Mexico. She was also president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 2013 to 2017 before President Donald Trump chose her to lead the Air Force.

Her resignation comes four months after former Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned, citing policy disagreements with the president. Wilson is expected to step down in May.