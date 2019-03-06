Oshkosh Defense has received a $23.5 million contract to recapitalize, or refurbish, U.S. Army vehicles in the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck series. Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Defense

March 6 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense LLC received a $23.5 million contract to recapitalize U.S. Army trucks, the Defense Department announced.

Work on the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks will be performed at the company's Oshkosh, Wis., facility, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Through recapitalization, vehicles are stripped to the frame rails, rebuilt to the latest configuration and returned to the fleet in zero-mile, zero-hour condition with the same technology, safety features, warranty and life cycle cost advantage of a new vehicle, the company said in a statement.

Oshkosh has recapitalized over 12,500 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks and 3,000 palletized load system vehicles, which include trailers and specialty attachments such as cement mixers, since 1995.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command in Warren, Mich., is the contracting agent for the recapitalization.

The company announced on Feb. 27 that the U.S. Army placed $75 million in orders for new trucks and trailers, and on Feb. 11 announced another recapitalization contract valued at $232.7 million.