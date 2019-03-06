The U.S. Marine Corps said Wednesday it is investigating the midair collision of two F/A-18 fighter planes over the Marine Corps base at Twentyninepalms, Calif. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marine Corps announced Wednesday it is investigating a midair collision last week of two F/A-18 Hornet fighter planes over Southern California.

The planes were conducting close-air support training on Feb. 28 when they collided over Marine Corps Air Ground Center Twentynine Palms, according to the Naval Safety Center.

First Lt. Frederick Walker, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, told Marine Corps Times that no personnel were injured in the "mid-air incident," but did not offer additional information because it is under investigation. The extent of damage to the aircraft is currently unreported.

Both aircraft landed safely, and the incident has been classified as a Class A case for investigation by the Marine Corps. The classification indicates that the planes incurred at least $2 million in damages, according to Military.com.

The incident is the Marine Corps' second major aviation incident this year. An AV-8B Harrier fighter plane aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge was damaged after it ingested a refueling ground strap on Jan. 5. It occurred as the ship traveled in the Mediterranean Sea.

There were no injuries reported in that incident, but it, too, was identified as a Class A case when first reported.