March 5 (UPI) -- General Dynamics was awarded three contracts worth $191 million for post-delivery work on the USS South Dakota, a nuclear-powered submarine built for the U.S. Navy.

The Defense Department announced the three contracts Monday, which include $76.2 million for planning and execution efforts and alterations; $60 million for additional support and services; and $55 million planning and execution efforts and installation of the Stern Area System.

Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Between the three contracts, the Navy has obligated $65 million from fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds, and another $30 million from fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion funding. None of the funds are expected to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest fast attack submarine on Feb. 2 in Groton, Conn., and delivery on Sept. 25, 2018.

This boat is the seventh of the Block III submarines and 17th submarine of the Virginia class, and is the third U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned with the name South Dakota.

At 377 feet in length, the 7,800-ton vessel features a redesigned bow for action in shallow water, and the capability of launching up to six Tomahawk cruise missiles.