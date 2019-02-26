BvS10 vehicles, manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds for the Austrian armed forces, are capable of operating in a variety of terrains. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- BAE Systems has delivered to Austria the first four BvS10 all-terrain vehicles as part of a contract signed in 2016 for 32 armored personnel carriers.

Austria joins Netherlands, Sweden and Britain as operators of the BvS10, a highly maneuverable armored vehicle that can handle challenging terrain to deliver personnel or cargo in combat and disaster relief scenarios. BAE Systems' Hagglunds has sold more than 12,000 all-terrain vehicles around the world, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

BAE Systems handed over the vehicles during two ceremonies last week in Salzburg, located in the Austrian state of Tyrol. Austrian Defense Minister Mario Kunasek attended the ceremonies, along with representatives of the Swedish government and BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Sweden-based manufacturer of the BvS10.

The company expects final deliveries to conclude later this year.

The Austrian Armed Forces' 24th Infantry Battalion, a battalion of the 6th Mountain Infantry Brigade, will receive the first vehicles. The battalion works in mountainous terrain as part of the European Union Mountain Training Warfare Initiative.

"The Hägglunds is the first combat vehicle for the mountain infantry, which makes possible the armored transport of soldiers in Alpine operations and off-road," Kunasek said. "We thus put renewed focus on our core task of military defense."

The BvS10 has been deployed to Afghanistan, Central Africa, the Balkans and the Middle East.

"The handover of these highly-capable vehicles marks a significant milestone in the BvS10 contract for Austria," said Peter Nygren, vice president of business development at BAE Systems Hagglunds. "We are very pleased with progress to date and the very positive feedback from the Austrian military."

The Austrian APC variant of the BvS10 has specific features, including a 360-degree observation camera system with six day and infrared cameras and displays in the front and rear of the cabin for greater situational awareness. The vehicle also includes the latest remote controlled weapon station, which can be operated by the gunner and the commander.

The BvS10 was originally designed for the British Marines and was first delivered in 2003 by BAE, which is headquartered in London. It is known as the Viking in Britain. The vehicle can hold up to 14 people.

Last week, BAE announced the U.S. Army has awarded a contract for the start of low-rate initial production of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, which will replace Vietman War-era M113s.