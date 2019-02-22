Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Honeywell Aerospace was awarded a contract for work on the Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission, or ATTAM, Capability Phase I program, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

The competitive contract, valued at $150 million, was won by Honeywell Aerospace, headquartered in Phoenix, after consideration of 54 offers, according to the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Work on the program will be to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies to provide improvement in affordable mission capability. This approach extends to a range of legacy, emerging, and future military propulsion, power and thermal technology needs in a variety of applications, the Pentagon said.

Honeywell's work under the contract is expected to be completed by February 2027.

Contracts for similar work on the ATTAM program have been awarded to several companies, including a $19.9 million deal for Lockheed Martin, a $20 million deal for Northrop Grumman, a $250 million deal for GE Aviation, a $250 million deal for Pratt and Whitney and a $100 million deal for Rolls-Royce.