Harris contracted for jammers for Navy F/A-18 aircraft

Harris Corp. will build 78 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-215 A(V)4/5 onboard jammers for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 fighter planes. Photo courtesy of Harris Corp.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Harris Corp. was awarded a $168.8 million modification to a contract to build onboard jammer systems for the Navy's F/A-18 fighter planes.

The contract was announced by the Department of Defense on Thursday. It calls for the procurement of 78 AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Onboard Jammers for use on the F/A-18C/D/E/F models.

The system is a next-generation radio frequency integrated countermeasure system, replacing the V3 variation. It combines receivers, as well as active countermeasures, to form an electronic shield around combat aircraft, Harris said.

The countermeasure system responds to threats with series of measures designed to protect the aircraft from detection, and responds to threats fired at the aircraft.

The ALQ-214 system is in use by the U.S. and Australian Air Forces.

Work will largely be performed at Harris' Clifton, N.J., facility and is expected to be completed by May 2022.