The Defense Department announced a $24.1 million contract modification on Thursday for Boeing to develop improvements to the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System on the F-15E fighter plane. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Boeing Co. was awarded a $24.1 million contract modification for development and testing of F-15 fighter plane warning systems, the Defense Department announced.

The modification of a prior contract, announced Thursday, calls for procurement of hardware and systems engineering program management for the F-15's Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System, or EPAWSS.

Upgrades to the F-15E models' aircraft electronic warfare improved capabilities to detect and identify air and ground threats, employ counter-measures and jam enemy radar signals.

The planned modernization of 196 planes was stopped in 2017 so that funds could be used "to develop a higher priority air superiority program," a 2018 Department of Defense Inspector General's report said.

The modification announced on Thursday indicates the EPAWSS improvement program is back on -- at least for the F-15E models, which the new contract covers upgrades for. Originally, the plan also included the F-15C.

Work specified in the contract will be formed at Boeing's St. Louis facility, with an completion date of June 2021, the Air Force said.