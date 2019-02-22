Crew members of USS Thomas Hudner man the rails during a commissioning ceremony on Dec. 1, 2018. Photo by Airman Olivia K. Manley/U.S. Navy

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- BAE Systems was awarded a $23.4 million contract for post shakedown availability work on the USS Thomas Hudner, a guided-missile destroyer that was commissioned last December.

The contract also includes an option for post shakedown of the future USS Paul Ignatius, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

With options, the new contract rises to a cumulative value of $55.4 million.

Post shakedown availability encompasses manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required for corrections and engineering changes after handover from the manufacturer.

The PSA includes correction of government responsible trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and the time of post shakedown, and incorporation of approved engineering changes not incorporated during construction, or that were not the building yard's responsibility under the construction contract.

Work by BAE Systems' ship repair will be performed at the Hudner's home port of Mayport, Fla., and is expected to be complete by May 2020 if all options are exercised.

Naval fiscal 2019 and 2012 shipbuilding and conversion funding in the amount of $16.2 million will be obligated at time of award. About $3.7 million of the 2012 funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Last November, the Navy accepted delivery of the vessel, which is the 66th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The commissioning was in Boston.

USS Thomas Hudner is named for the naval aviator and Medal of Honor recipient. He was awarded the decoration in 1951 for heroism in the Korean War and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery last April.

The USS Paul Ignatius, which is named after the 59th secretary of the Navy, was christened in 2017, completed acceptance trials last December and is to be delivered to the Navy later this year.