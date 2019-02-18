A U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet performs over the beaches of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on May 5, 2007, during the annual Air and Sea Show. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing a $17.8 million for two F/A-18EF Super Hornet jets.

The two Super Hornets include modifications to extend the service life of the aircraft, the Defense of Defense announced Friday.

Most of the work on the contract, which is expected to be completed in October 2020, will most be performed in St. Louis, with the rest done in El Segundo, Calif.

No funds are being obligated at time of award, as funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which made its first flight in November 1995, is a low-observable aircraft that performs day and night missions with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support, according to Boeing.

The E model of the aircraft is a single seat, and F model is a two-seater.

The F/A-18E/F, which is 25 percent larger than the original Hornet that entered service in 1983, is operational in 10 U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wings as well as the Royal Australian Air Force.