Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Tecolate Research was awarded a $38.6 million contract to support acquisition and financial operations at the U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center.

This contract provides the remote sensing systems directorate to execute integrated program management for a broad range of acquisition, financial, and administrative capabilities of space-related research, development, production, sustainment and lifecycle acquisition activities, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

Work will be performed at the center in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 17, 2024.

Tecolate Research's offer was the only bid received.

Funding is from fiscal 2019 space procurement of $940,000; operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $707,006, and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5 million are being obligated at the time of award.

On Tuesday, the company received a $36.7 million contract at the center for the remote sensing systems directorate with a broad range of acquisition, strategic communication and administrative capabilities. In this contract, six bids were received.

The center, which is part of the Air Force Space Command, employs an estimated 6,300 people including military, civilians and contractors at Los Angeles Air Force Base and other locations worldwide, according its website. LAAFB is a non-flying base.

SMC's first predecessor organization was the Western Development Division of the Air Research and Development Command, which was created in July 1954 to develop the Atlas Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. By the end of 1962, the organization had deployed three first-generation missiles -- Atlas, Titan I, and Thor. It added the Titan II and Minuteman I, II, and III ICBMs to America's arsenal before 1970, then developed the Peacekeeper ICBM through the 1980s.