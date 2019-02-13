A possible foreign military sale would send power pack engine components to Israel for its Namer armored vehicles, which include the one shown here in this 2012 file photo. File Photo courtesy Staff Sgt. (res.) Abir Sultan/Israel Defense Forces

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of Namer armored vehicle power packs and related equipment to Israel for an estimated $238 million.

The deal would send 240 Namer Armored Personnel Carrier Power Packs in full configuration and another 30 of the engine components in light configuration, as well as 179 control and diagnostic systems and other equipment to the Israeli government, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release Tuesday.

The engine components would be incorporated into Israel's armored personnel carriers its used since 2008, the agency said. The deal would also include an integrated logistics support package featuring C-Level maintenance tools, parts catalogs, technical manuals and other items.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the agency said in the release. "This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives."

MTU America, the North American subsidiary of Rolls Royce Power Systems, would be the prime contractor in the deal, the DSCA said.