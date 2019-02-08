Raytheon was awarded a four-year contract for hardware and support services for a radio system to be used by the U.S. Army for helicopters, including the CH-47 Chinook, and fixed-wing aircraft. Photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/U.S. Army

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Raytheon was awarded a four-year contract for hardware and support services for a radio system to be used by the U.S. Army for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

The contract includes repair, logistical, engineering and technical support for the Army's AN/ARC-231 Multiple-Mode Aviation Radio Suite, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Raytheon was the only bidder for the system, known as the Skyfire.

Work will be completed Dec. 31, 2023. Work locations will be determined with order, according to the Defense Department.

The system supports satellite communications, electronic counter-countermeasures, air traffic control and line-of-sight operations. Data and voice are transmitted at a frequency range from 30 to 512 megahertz, according to Raytheon.

It covers ultra high frequency and very high frequency bands with AM, FM and SATCOM capabilities, including integrated waveform.

Rotary wing platforms include Black Hawks, Chinooks, Hueys, Apaches and light utility helicopters. Fixed wing platforms include airborne reconnaissance low-altitude multi-mission.