Watch live: Navy to commission submarine USS South Dakota

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is set to commission it's newest fast attack submarine, the USS South Dakota, Saturday at 11 a.m. in Groton, Conn.

Deanie Dempsey, wife of former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Martin Dempsey, will serve as office ship's sponsor, giving the order to "man our ship and bring her to life." The principal speaker at the ceremony, at Naval Submarine Base New London, will be Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

"USS South Dakota enters service during a period of dynamic security challenges," Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said in a statement earlier this week. "I am confident USS South Dakota and its crew will ensure our Navy and nation remain safe and strong, and proudly serve our nation's interest for decades to come."

The nuclear-powered submarine, designated SSN-790, is the 17th in the series of Virginia-class Navy submarines and the third Navy vessel to carry the state's name. Regarded as the state-of-the-art in its class of attack submarines, it can operate in either littoral, or shallow water, environments, as well as in deep ocean situations.

The Navy regards the submarine as a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of Special Operations Forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; mine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

At 377 feet in length, the 7,800-ton vessel features a redesigned bow for action in shallow water, and the capability of launching up to six Tomahawk cruise missiles. It was built by General Dynmics Electric Boat at its Groton facility.