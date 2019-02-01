Kay and Associates awarded $63M for support on Kuwaiti F/A-18s

Kay and Associates received a $63 million contract modification for work on F-18 fighter planes of the Royal Kuwaiti Air Force, the U.S. Defense Department announced on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Boeing Co.

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Kay and Associates Inc. was awarded a $63 million contract modification to maintain Kuwait's fleet of F/A-18 fighter aircraft, the U.S. Defense Department announced.

The contract, announced on Thursday, is a modification to a previously-awarded contract by which the Buffalo Grove, Ill., firm will provide maintenance and support on the F/A-18C/Ds of the Royal Kuwaiti Air Force.

Kuwait has looked to upgrade its air force in recent years, including signing deals last year for 28 new F/A-18 variants.

In April 2018, Boeing was awarded a $1.165 billion contract for production and services on 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets, to be delivered to the government of Kuwait by 2022. The $1.5 billion contract for production and delivery of the aircraft was awarded to Boeing by the Pentagon two months later.

Work in the Kay and Associates contract will be performed mainly at Almed Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwaiti Air Force Headquarters, Air Institute/Air Defense Base and Subhan/Air Defense Base, according to the Department of Defense.

The Pentagon has obligated $63 million in foreign military sales funds to the company at the time of the contract award, none of which expires at the end of the current fiscal year.