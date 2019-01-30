Honeywell awarded $85.7M for C-5 software, hardware support

The Air Force's C-5M Super Galaxy is the U.S. military's largest plane at 247 feet long and lifting capability of 285,000 pounds. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Honeywell International Aerospace has been awarded an $85.7 million contract for software and hardware support services on the Air Force's C-5 cargo transport aircraft.

The support contract for the C-5M Super Galaxy, which is the military's largest plane, was announced by the Department of Defense Tuesday in a news release.

Work on the contract is expected to run through Jan. 30, 2025, and will be conducted at Honeywell's headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M., as well as in Warner Robins, Ga., Phoenix, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Redmond, Wash., and Albuquerque, N.M.

Fiscal 2019 transportation working capital funds, and operations and maintenance funds in the amount $9.4 million have been obligated at the time of award.

Last week, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics was awarded a $131 million contract to support C-5 aircraft engineering services over the next five years.

Lockheed delivered the first C-5 to the Air Force in 1970.

At 247 feet long, the C-5 is 12 feet longer than an Airbus A380 superjumbo civilian jetliner. The aircraft can lift 285,000 pounds in its cargo bay, which is more than five Apache helicopters.

The Super Galaxy is the "only strategic airlifter that can link America directly to warfighters in all theaters of combat without being refueled. By eliminating an en route stop, cargo can reach the warfighters a day earlier than expected, according to a Lockheed brochure on the plane.