The Javelin medium antitank weapon system is lightweight, man-portable, shoulder-fired and fire-and-forget. Lockheed Martin and Raythen was awarded a contract to provide 2,100 F-Model Javelin missiles for the United States and its allies. Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Raytheon and Lockheed Martin's joint venture for the Javelin missile has received an order for 2,100 F-Model Javelin missiles, pushing the weapon into initial full-rate production.

The companies announced the contract on Tuesday, noting that it comes after a qualification test program that included 21 successful flight tests.

The value of the order was not included in the announcement.

The new Javelin FGM-148F will replace the former E model. Since being first deployed in 1996, more than 45,000 Javelin missiles have been produced.

The missile has been used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan in more than 5,000 engagements conducted by U.S. and coalition forces.

The missiles are used by the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, as well as France, Taiwan, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Ukraine, Georgia, Australia, Estonia, UAE and the Britain.

The new model, called Javelin FGM-148F, features an advanced multipurpose warhead, or MPWH, as part of the man portable, fire-and-forget system.

RELATED Iran shows off new weapons to mark anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The tandem warhead carries two-shaped charges: one to detonate explosive reactive armor and a primary warhead to penetrate base armor.

"The MPWH incorporates the latest generation shaped charged technology to defeat present and future advanced armored threats while adding a fragmenting steel warhead case to significantly improve lethality against soft targets and light armored vehicles," Lockheed Martin said.

Funded efforts are underway to develop a higher performance Lightweight Command Launch Unit and FGM-148G Model missile, as well, which Lockheed calls an effort to improve system performance while reducing weight and lowering system cost.