A Georgian coast guardsman discusses logistics with a U.S. Navy Sailor during an integrated visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard USS Donald Cook during the vessel's time in the Black Sea. Photo by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet/U.S. Navy/Twitter

U.S. Sailors and Georgian coast guardsmen conduct an integrated visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Black Sea, Jan. 25, 2019. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook sails alongside a Georgian coast guard ship in the Black Sea, Jan. 25, 2019. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook left the Black Sea on Monday after conducting multinational exercises and stirring a Russian response.

The Arleigh Burke-class ship entered the Black Sea on Jan. 19, as its movements monitored by Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The Russian frigate Pytlivy tracked the U.S. ship's movements.

The USS Cook's arrival came two months after Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian ships were fired upon, and 24 crew members were detained. The Ukrainian ships illegally crossed the Russian maritime border on the sea, Russia said, and a criminal case was opened.

While in the Black Sea, the USS Cook conducted security operations "enhancing regional maritime stability, combined readiness and naval capability with our NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea," the U.S. Navy said on Monday in a statement.

The ship also visited the port of Batumi in the Republic of Georgia, with sailors participating in a sports day with Georgian sailors. Prior to the visit, the Cook's crew and the Georgian Coast Guard conducted integrated search and seizure exercises.

The U.S. Navy regularly operates in the Black Sea, consistent with international law. The sea, which is bounded by seven countries including Russia and Georgia, is entered from the Mediterranean Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.