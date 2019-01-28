The U.S. Air Force announced on Friday that Lockheed Martin received a $33 million contract to maintain the C-130J cargo planes of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. Photo courtesy of Royal Norwegian Air Force

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp. has received a $33 million contract for long-term support of the C-130J planes of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The U.S. Air Force announced the contract, for support of repairs, parts and engineering, on Friday.

Work on the contract will take place in Marietta, Ga., and Gardermoen Air Station in Norway.

Norway has four of the aircraft, known as the "Super Hercules," a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft and a variant of the C-130 cargo plane which has been in service for over 60 years. The newer version is 15 feet longer and has considerably advanced technology.

Norway received its first C-130J in 2009 and has used the planes largely to carry cargo in disaster and humanitarian missions.

The sale to Norway's air force was the first sale of the plane to a foreign country, and regarded at the time as an important milestone in its development and global use.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.