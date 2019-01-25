Harris receives $72M contract for Air Force space and missile systems

Technicians prepare a space-based infrared system satellite for launch. The Harris Corp. received a $72 million contract, the U.S. Air Force announced on Thursday, to maintain electric warfare systems. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Harris Corp. Space and Intelligence Systems was awarded a $72 million contract for combat missions systems support, according to the Department of Defense.

The cost-plus-incentive and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will sustain the Space and Missile Systems Center portfolio of ground-based electronic warfare systems and develop the Counter Communications System Block 10.3, an offensive space control unit, the Pentagon said in a contract announcement on Thursday.

Work on the contract is to be completed by 2024 at Harris' Colorado Springs, Colo., and Palm Bay, Fla., facilities.

The Space and Missile Systems Center is a unit of the Air Force Space Command, overseeing the development of military space systems.

The center, headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., is responsible for on-orbit check-out, testing, sustainment and maintenance of military satellite constellations and other space systems of the Defense Department.

The Air Force has obligated $11.7 million in fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds and $8.1 million in fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluations funds to Harris at the time of the contract award.