U.S. Army tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, travel through Antwerp, Belgium. The Army announced its next equipment and personnel rotation under the Atlantic Resolve program on Wednesday. Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt/U.S. Army/UPI

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Army Europe announced rotations of its armored and aviation units, with equipment to arrive in Europe within two weeks.

The command, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, said in a statement that armored equipment of the 1st Armored Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, will arrive at the port of Antwerp, Belgium.

About 400 vehicles will then travel in a convoy through Belgium, Germany and Poland for four days. The equipment includes track vehicles, which will move by rail.

The maneuvers will be followed by the arrival of planes and equipment of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, also from Fort Riley, Kansas.

The equipment and aircraft will arrive at Zeebrugge, Belgium, on Jan. 29, and then move to designated locations in Germany, Latvia, Poland and Romania, according to a press release from U.S. Army Europe. Aircraft from Germany and Poland will fly to the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, to participate in the rotation.

It is the fourth iteration of maneuvers of Atlantic Resolve, each a nine-month display of readiness, cooperation between NATO allies and multinational training events.