A BAE Systems M109A7 self-propelled Howitzer, part of the M109 Family of Vehicles, is pictured in Alaska. The M109A7 is planned to replace the M109A6 Paladins currently in use by the Army. Photo by David Schacher Photography LLC/BAE Systems

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- BAE Systems has been awarded a $474 million contract for support of the newest version of its M109 family of vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, covers system technical support and sustainment, systems engineering, program management, logistics support, and software maintenance and management for the M109 family of vehicles.

First introduced in the 1960s, the M109 is a self-propelled Howitzer is used primarily for indirect fire support operations against enemies up to 20 miles away.

The Army last year started replacing the M109A6 Paladin, and M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicle, with the newer M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer and M992A3 Carrier Ammunition Tracked.

The new version, which includes an improved chassis based on the Bradley vehicle, is expected to offer better survivability and commonality with already existing systems, BAE said on its website.

Work locations and funding for the contract will be determined with each order, the Army said, with the contract expected to run through Jan. 21, 2025.