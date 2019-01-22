The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, which opened a new office in Springfield, Va., in 2011, awarded a $250 million contract to BAE Systems to for advanced analytic services, training and intelligence production support for full-motion video. Photo courtesy of National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awarded a $250 million contract to BAE systems to continue providing advanced analytic services, training and intelligence production support for full-motion video.

The contract was awarded under NGA's Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services for indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

NGA is a combat support agency under the U.S. Department of Defense and an intelligence agency of the United States Intelligence Community that provides information to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders.

"Our experts play a critical role in analyzing multiple FMV feeds to produce actionable intelligence in support of a 24/7 national security mission," Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Intelligence Solutions business, said in a statement.

Aside from the analytic mission support, BAE Systems will introduce NGA leaders to new FMV services, software, systems, platforms and sensors developed by the company and its program team of several industry leading intelligence and technology companies.

The NGA's Team GEOINT initiative encourages industry, academia, professional organizations and foreign allies "to work together and support common technical standards that will enhance intelligence sharing and collaboration," according to the release.

"Our incredibly strong team includes the world's largest intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance businesses," Jungck said. "Together, we will exchange analytic best practices with our NGA leaders and provide the Agency with insights into our respective technology roadmaps to ensure our future software, platforms and sensors are designed from the start to meet their mission needs."

Geospatial intelligence uses imagery, imagery intelligence and geospatial information to describe and depict features, activities and locations on Earth.

"Anyone who sails a U.S. ship, flies a U.S. aircraft, makes national policy decisions, fights wars, locates targets, responds to natural disasters or navigates with a cellphone relies on GEOINT," NGA says on its webiste.

The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency opened a new office in Springfield, Va., in 2011. It is the third largest federal building in the D.C. area behind the Pentagon and the Ronald Reagan building.