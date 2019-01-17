Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during a Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. on Thursday. Photo by Martin H. Simon/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited the Pentagon Thursday where he revealed a new missile defense plan he said will be the "best anywhere in the world."

Trump talked about increasing the missile capability of the United States first, selling that technology to trusted allies and keeping a watchful eye on rogue regimes that might pursue the capability to launch missiles at the United States.

"Their arsenals are getting bigger and stronger. I will accept nothing less for our nation than the most effective, cutting edge missile systems," Trump said. "We have the best anywhere in the world and it's not even close."

The United States will change its posture with a new comprehensive strategy that can defend against cruise missiles and hyper-sonic missiles. That includes 20 new ground-based missile interceptors at Greely, Ala., that can detect hostile missiles and shoot them down. These will be capable of shielding every city in the United States, Trump said.

The president also talked about his proposal for Space Force with a space-based missile defense layer, saying he plans to fund the force in the next budget.

Trump also said it's unfair how U.S. troops defend other countries, many of which are extremely wealthy, without receiving anything in return. He said those countries are "all on notice."

"You'll see big changes taking place. Countries are now stepping up," Trump said. "That allows us to spend much more money in these incredible budgets where there's money coming out but nothing coming back."

He said that includes many NATO countries that weren't paying their fair share into the organization.

The missile defense review is the first comprehensive White House analysis of the global missile threat since 2010.