Mexico launches ARM Reformador with Thales mission suite

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Mexico has launched the Reformador, which is the first of its navy's new POLA class of vessels, which includes showing off electrical systems by Thales.

The Reformador, which is the first of the Patrullera Oceanica de Largo Alcance, or POLA, class, debuted at the end of last year at ASTIMAR-20 shipyard in Salina Cruz, Mexico, the French-based company said in a news release Thursday. Raformador is the Spanish word for "reformer."

The launch ceremony of ARM Reformador coincided with Mexican Navy Day on Nov. 23, Naval Today reported.

Testing will continue through this year with final delivery to the Mexican navy in early 2020.

"Security and protection of coastlines and maritime areas are critical for Mexico," Ruben Lazo, vice president of Thales Latin America, said in a statement. "Thales, as a key industrial partner to Mexico, is delighted to continue to support the Mexican Navy in their mission to secure their country's coastlines."

The 2,600-ton Reformador is equipped with a suite that enables the crew to perform their surveillance and security missions. Mexican Navy engineers participated in the engineering, integration and test activities of the mission suite, Thales said.

Thales' mission suite comprises the Tacticos Combat Management System, including 10 operator consoles and a large collaboration wall, the SMART-S Mk2 Air and Surface Surveillance Radar, the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 Radar and EO Tracking system, the Gatekeeper Electro-optical Ship Security system and the CAPTAS 2 Variable Depth Sonar.

A full armament suite includes RAM Surface to Air Missile launcher, Harpoon Surface to Surface missile launcher, 57 mm gun, Mk38 25 mm Machine Gun with dedicated console and 12.7 mm machine guns.

"Thales has made full use of its strong connectivity capabilities and integrated both its own subsystems as well as third-party subsystems in one powerful operational mission system," Lazo said. "Thales' decisive technologies will help the Mexican Navy to take the best decision in decisive moments."

The ship is a variant of the SIGMA 10514 frigate family, which was built for the Indonesian navy.

Two of the six ship modules were built by DSNS in Vlissingen, Netherlands, and the other four were constructed in Salina Cruz.