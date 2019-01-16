The USS Halsey will undergo structural repairs and technical upgrades through a contract with BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards Inc., the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. Photo by Aviation Electrician Airman Joshua Markwith/U.S. Navy

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards Inc. received a $9.7 million modification to a contract for repairs to the USS Halsey, according to the Department of Defense.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, commissioned in 2005, will receive structural repairs and systems upgrades at its home base of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The contract award, announced on Tuesday, is a modification to a previously-awarded contract for scheduled Surface Incremental Availability.

In May, the USS Halsey returned to its home port after a seven-month deployment with the Navy's 5th and 7th Fleets.

The ship supported maritime security operations, freedom of navigation operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the South China Sea, Arabian Sea, and surrounding waters. It also participated in exercises with the Australian, French and Thai navies, and visited ports in Bahrain and Oman.

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting agent on the award.

Work on the ship is expected to be completed by May.