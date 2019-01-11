Northrop Grumman to support U.S. Army's Starlite radar system

Northrop Grumman's AN/ZPY-1 STARLite radar can be used on both manned and unmanned aerial system platforms. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. was awarded an $86.2 million contract by the U.S. Army in support of the Starlite radar system.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is a hybrid fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement.

The AN/ZPY-1 STARLite radar system is a small radar unit used on tactical aerial reconnaissance missions that include moving target detection, maritime searches, battlefield intelligence and through-the-weather surveillance.

The system can be used on both manned and unmanned aerial system platforms, according to Northrop Grumman.

An estimated completion date for the contract is Jan. 31, 2023, with work locations yet to be determined. The U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting agent.