An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the "Proud Warriors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72, prepares to land aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Joseph A.D. Phillips/U.S. Navy

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- L-3 Technologies has been tasked by the U.S. Navy with manufacturing and supporting the Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 secure communications system.

The company will be expected to manufacture, test, deliver, manage and support the common data link, which allows the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to communicate with Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates.

Work on the $12.5 million contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will mostly be completed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Atlanta, Ga., with the rest spread between several locations across the United States and Canada.

The system was specifically designed for operations of the MH-60R, and includes support for sending and receiving video and is compatible with all Naval systems aboard the appropriate vessels.

The value of the contract was obligated to L-3 upon contract award from fiscal 2019 Navy other procurement funds, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by December 2020.