KBR Inc. announces inclusion in $12.1B Army IT contract

Soldiers pose with an electric warfare vehicle of the U.S. Army Cyber Command. Houston-based KBR Inc. announced on Monday it is a prime contractor in a $12.1 billion contract with the Army to provide information technology services. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Cyber Command

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston's KRB Inc. announced Monday it is a prime contractor on a $12.1 billion U.S. Army information technology contract.

SGT LLC, a division of KBR's KBRwyle, will work with the Army on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract of five years, with an additional four-year option.

The contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command includes work in the cybersecurity, integration, telecommunications, supply chain management and business process engineering areas.

The company is expected to work with the Army's Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions, or CHESS, program, which it said is expected to be the primary source of IT-related services for the Army worldwide.

CHESS is designed to simplify procurement of off the shelf IT hardware, software and services. The program makes IT services more easily available, as well providing vendor competition and contract services with the goal of negotiating better deals to serve the Army's needs.

"This contract is an important opportunity for KBRwyle to expand on its existing technical and IT-related work with the U.S. Army," KBR's Byron Bright said in a statement.

"We understand the importance of technology-based solutions and on-demand access to information, and look forward to supplying these state-of-the-art IT services to support the warfighter and the Army's global mission."

The global company specializes in IT solutions for government services and the gas and oil industries.