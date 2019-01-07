Coffin Turbo Pump tapped for feed pumps on Wasp-class vessels

The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, LHD 5, is pictured conducting training operations in the Atlantic Ocean in 1999 in preparation for an upcoming maiden deployment. Photo by Photographer's Mate 3rd Class Dennis Timms/U.S. Navy

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Navy has awarded a $15 million contract to Coffin Turbo Pump for pumps that supply water to main propulsion biolers aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ships.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is for up to 33 turbine driven main feed pumps for the LHD-1 class, named for the first in class USS Wasp.

The contract was issued by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, which "requires the production of a non-commercial main feed pump unit that will be driven by a steam turbine on a common solid shaft." The main feed pump supplies water to main propulsion boilers on the vessels.

The U.S. Navy has eight active Wasp-class LHD vessels.

The Wasp-class are the largest amphibious assault ships in the world, according to the Navy, and are designed to mostly support the U.S. Marine Corps.

The vessels allow for "rapid combat power buildup ashore in the face of opposition," and include the use of Sea Knight, Sea Stallion, Huey and Super Cobra helicopters, the Harrier attack aircraft and are planned for capability of the Marines' vertical landing and take-off version of the F-35, as well as the MV-22 Osprey.

Work on the contract will be performed in Englewood, N.J., and is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Coffin Turbo Pump has been obligated $1.29 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 other procurement Navy funds, which expires at the end of the current fiscal year.