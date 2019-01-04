Raytheon contracts Elbit Systems for Two Color Laser System

Elbit Systems' Two Color Laser System is used on aircraft that includes unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the MQ-9, shown here in this 2015 file photo. File Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract to Elbit Systems of America for the Two Color Laser System, a surveillance system element onboard military aircraft.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a news release on Elbit Systems' website, but the U.S. subsidiary of the Israeli company said the contract would be carried out in 2019. The Two Color Laser System serves the Multi-Spectral Targeting System, Elbit Systems said.

The system, also known as the TCLS, has smaller size, weight and power requirements than previous variants, Elbit said. It is installed on aircraft that includes unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly referred to as drones, Elbit said.

"The Two Color Laser System provides increased targeting accuracy and flexibility, minimizing the potential for collateral damage," Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said.

"These attributes are key to U.S. warfighters who depend on these systems for a successful mission."