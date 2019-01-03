O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt awarded $60.7M for FMTV protection kits

U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicles are prepped to offload of combat supplies on April 21, 2010, in southern Afghanistan. The U.S. Army has awarded a contract to O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company for protection kits for the vehicles. File Photo UPI/Kenny Holston/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has awarded a contract to O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company for the procurement of tactical vehicle protection kits.

The $60.7 million firm-fixed-price contract serves the Army's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, a collection of varying types of armored cargo trucks, the U.S. Defense Department announced Wednesday.

The vehicles, produced by Oshkosh Defense, are part of an initiative by the U.S. military to replace vehicles commonly known as hummers.

Work under the deal with O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt, based in Fairfield, Ohio, will be funded on an order-by-order basis, as will the work sites.

The Defense Department projects O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt will complete work under the contract by December 2023.