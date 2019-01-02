A U.S. Air Force member tests a KC-10 training system. Pinnacle Solutions Inc. received an extension to a contract for a fourth year of services this week. Photo by Louis Bricese/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pinnacle Solutions Inc. was awarded a modification to exercise the fourth year on a previous contract to service KC-10 training systems, the Defense Department announced this week.

The contract, announced Monday by the Pentagon, extends Pinnacle's support for a fourth year and brings the value of the previously announced contract to $100.5 million.

The company, headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., trains KC-10 crew members with full-motion flight simulators, a non-motion simulator and boom operator trainers at Travis AFB, Calif., and McGuire AFB, N.J.

Work, at the two bases and at Fairfield, Calif., is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patman AFB, Ohio, is the contracting agent.

The KC-10, modified from the Boeing DC-10, has been in service since 1981 and is used for aerial refueling of U.S. and allied aircraft, as well as the movement of cargo and troops. There are currently about 59 KC-10s in service.