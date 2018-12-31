Boeing Co. received a $400 million award for bomber engineering services on the B-1 bomber and the B-52 bomber, pictured, of the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Department announced on Friday. File photo by by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis/U.S.Air Force/UPI

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a $400 million contract by the Defense Department for engineering services on B-1 and B-52 strategic bombers.

The contract, announced on Friday, covers recurring and non-recurring services. The B-1 has been in service since 1986, while the B-52, nicknamed the Stratofortress, was first introduced in 1955. Specific work, covered by a $35 million award as part of the contract and to be finished by Dec. 31, 2019, will be done at Tinker AFB, Okla.; Edwards AFB, Calif.; Barksdale AFB, La., and at Boeing's Oklahoma City, Okla., facility.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management office at Tinker AFB is the contracting agency.