Bell Boeing Joint Project Office received a $366 million contract to modify and build five CMV-22B and MV-22B planes, formerly known as the V-2 Osprey. File Photo by Paul Farley/U.S. Navy/UPI

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Bell Boeing Joint Project Office has received a $366 million contract for construction of five military planes, the U.S. Defense Department announced.

The contract is for modifications to a previously awarded contract to the company, based in Amarillo, Texas. It will provide for the construction of three CMV-22B planes to the U.S. Navy and two MV-22B variations to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The plane, formerly known as the V-22 Osprey, typically carries troops into battle. The Navy's derivative will include an extended-range fuel system, high-frequency radio and public address system.

Work will be performed in seven of Bell Boeing's U.S. facilities and several outside the United States, and is expected to be completed by October 2023.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting agency.